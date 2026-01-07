BN Daybreak Wed 7 Jan - Trump’s oil plan, China’s silence, and a trade surplus surprise

Join Alec Hogg for BizNews Daybreak, your early morning briefing on investment markets and the world’s biggest stories. We unpack President Trump’s controversial proposal to manage Venezuelan crude to fund reconstruction, and hear analysis from The Economist around China's surprising silence on Maduro's removal - something which will doubtless be carefully analysed in the Union Buildings.

Locally, the Rand strengthened to R16.36/$, and JSE portfolio stocks rallied, with a spectacular surge by BizNews Ricardo portfolio member Orion Minerals. However, new data suggests further economic contradiction: November's massive R37.7bn trade surplus was driven by plunging imports and December saw a fresh 11-month low in PMI . Get the context you need to win the day.