BN Daybreak: Trump threatens Netflix/Discovery; MTN Zakhele disaster; SpaceX
Seize the day with the freshest news you can use to help you conquer another active business day - from the team at BizNews and our global partners. This episode features the latest in the Netflix takeover for Warner Brothers Discovery (Trump isn't a fan); European kickback to the US on Ukraine; SpaceX's stellar valuation and on the local front, a BEE leverage warning via the disaster called MTN Zakhele Futhi.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here