BizNews Daybreak, Mon 5 Jan 2026 - Trump shares next move; Details on Maduro capture; Orion jumps; Mag7 in 2026
Seize the day with the freshest news you can use to help you conquer another active business day - from the team at BizNews and our global partners. This episode features insights into the game-changing weekend capture of Nicolas Maduro by US forces with details of the operation and US President Donald Trump sharing his next move with reporters on Air Force One; also the FT's US correspondent Gillian Tett shares her insights into what 2026 has in store for investors in Wall Street's Magnificent Seven stocks; and some good news for BizNews portfolio member Orion Minerals. This is the first episode of BizNews Daybreak for 2026. It is published at dawn, Monday through Friday.
