BN Daybreak Tues 6 Jan 2026: Latest on Venezuela Crisis; panicking autocrats; oil stocks, Rand stronger

Venezuela crisis analysis, Trump context from Ferguson, crypto and gold surge, rand firms, JSE movers, and Nvidia’s Wall Street update.
In today’s episode: The Venezuela Crisis: The latest from Bloomberg, historian Niall Ferguson argues Trump’s intervention was telegraphed months ago, while the FT provides critical context on the situation.
Global Markets: Bitcoin hits $93,800, Gold holds near $4,500, and US oil stocks react strongly.


Local Movers: The Rand strengthens to R16.32. On the JSE, Lewis hits a new high while Arcelor Mittal drops to a trough.


Tech Watch: Updates on Nvidia and the overnight action on Wall Street.

