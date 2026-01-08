BN Daybreak Thurs 8 Jan: Trump’s tanker seizures, Novus “lying” scandal & Orion’s 36% surge
In today’s episode of BizNews Daybreak, Alec Hogg covers a dramatic morning for global and local markets. The Trump administration ramps up pressure on Venezuela with oil tanker seizures, while we hear of escalating repression of the population by Maduro's underlings. Locally, the JSE sees action as HCI sells its 65% stake in Hermanus's biggest shopping mall for R600m and the ASP Isotopes-Renergen deal officially closes. Plus, regulators slam Novus for "conscious lying" in the Mustek takeover, with its chairman deeply implicated. Plus, mining guru Peter Major explains why portfolio favourite Orion Minerals has surged 36% this week.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here