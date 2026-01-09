BN Daybreak - Fri 9 Jan: Rio-Glencore Mega-Merger; Burry's market warning; Shapiro on fixing SA
In this edition of BizNews Daybreak for Friday, 9 January 2026, Alec Hogg breaks down the market-moving stories you need to win the day. A massive deal is back on the table as Rio Tinto and Glencore revisit a potential mega-merger. We also feature insights from "The Big Short" legend Michael Burry, who joins author Michael Lewis to warn of an overheated stock market and share a bearish take on high-flyer Palantir. Closer to home, David Shapiro explains why South African companies are stuck in "survival mode" and argues that fixing basic infrastructure matters more than new government white papers.
