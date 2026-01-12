BN Daybreak Mon 12 Jan: Is SA Govt “Burning” Farmers? Powell under investigation and Heystek on market melt-up
Alec Hogg unpacks a developing crisis in South Africa's agricultural sector, where farmers describe the uncontrolled spread of Foot-and-mouth disease as a "state-enabled disaster." With the outbreak being called the worst hit to livestock since the Rinderpest of 1897, we hear from experts on the ground who say current government regulations are like "denying water to a burning house."
Also in this broadcast:
Global Shock: Federal prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into Fed Chair Jay Powell regarding headquarters renovations—a move Powell calls a political pretext.
The "Melt-Up" Market: Investment strategist Magnus Heystek breaks down an extraordinary year where "everything made money," from a 50% jump in the SA market to a staggering 180% rise in gold shares—offering a powerful counter-narrative to the doom-mongers.
Iran Erupts: Analysis on the mass protests in Tehran driven by historic inflation and economic collapse.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here