BN Daybreak Mon 12 Jan: Is SA Govt “Burning” Farmers? Powell under investigation and Heystek on market melt-up

Alec Hogg unpacks a developing crisis in South Africa's agricultural sector, where farmers describe the uncontrolled spread of Foot-and-mouth disease as a "state-enabled disaster." With the outbreak being called the worst hit to livestock since the Rinderpest of 1897, we hear from experts on the ground who say current government regulations are like "denying water to a burning house."



Global Shock: Federal prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into Fed Chair Jay Powell regarding headquarters renovations—a move Powell calls a political pretext.



The "Melt-Up" Market: Investment strategist Magnus Heystek breaks down an extraordinary year where "everything made money," from a 50% jump in the SA market to a staggering 180% rise in gold shares—offering a powerful counter-narrative to the doom-mongers.



Iran Erupts: Analysis on the mass protests in Tehran driven by historic inflation and economic collapse.