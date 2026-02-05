BN Daybreak Thurs 5 Feb: Alphabet’s AI splurge, Epstein, Crypto crash, and Race to replace Steenhuisen
Are tech giants spending too much on AI? Alphabet’s capex is set to double, rattling investors. Alec Hogg breaks down the numbers, alongside a 7% drop in crypto and a weaker Rand. The briefing also covers the political earthquake in the DA with Steenhuisen’s exit, Elon Musk’s new "Muskverse" play, and the startling revelations found in leaked suspicious activity reports regarding Jeffrey Epstein.
