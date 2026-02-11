BN Daybreak Wed 11 Feb: Today's big questions - is gold rigged, AI bubble, music doomed?
In this bumper edition of BizNews Daybreak, Alec Hogg dives into the biggest questions shaking global markets. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claims Chinese speculators are manipulating gold prices—Morgan Stanley’s Amy Gower weighs in on whether the precious metal is still a safe haven. Meanwhile, the bond market is betting big on AI longevity as Alphabet issues a massive 100-year bond. We also break down Spotify’s record-breaking surge, Robinhood’s controversial move into sports betting, and Xero CEO Sukhinder Singh Cassidy’s defiant stance on why her company won’t be replaced by AI bots.
In this episode:
Gold Wars: Is market manipulation or Chinese demand driving volatility?
The 100-Year Bet: Why creditors see Alphabet’s debt as a "trophy" asset.
Spotify’s Comeback: Record user growth sends shares soaring 15%.
Robinhood’s Gamble: The trading app pivots to "prediction markets" (sports betting) to boost revenue.
Pharma Fight: Novo Nordisk sues Hims & Hers over copycat weight-loss drugs.
Xero vs. The Bots: Why the accounting giant says their data moat is AI-proof.
