BN Daybreak 12 Feb 2026 - Malema v O'Sullivan; Great R300 FMD vaccine rip-off; Gun law warning
In this explosive edition of BizNews Daybreak, Alec Hogg unpacks two major confrontations shaking South Africa. First, Saai’s Dr Theo de Jager exposes what he calls a "Covid-style" scam in the agricultural sector—alleging that cronies are charging farmers R300 for Foot-and-mouth disease vaccines that should cost just R55. He argues the State is using "biosecurity" as a smokescreen for profit-gouging and control.
Then, we take you inside Parliament for a fiery showdown between EFF leader Julius Malema and forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan, where accusations of espionage and fake qualifications flew across the committee room.
Also in this episode:
Gun Law Warning: Jonathan Deal of Safe Citizen explains why new legislation could leave vulnerable South Africans defenceless.
Market Wrap: Capitec’s muted reaction to strong numbers, Sasol’s rise, and why the US is cosying up to Venezuelan oil.
Global Shifts: Tension in Iran and a quiet day on Wall Street.
Listen now for the context you need to win the day.
