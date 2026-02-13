BN Daybreak Fri 13 Feb: SONA Reality Check on CR's Trillion Rand Promise; PA shocks DA; Shapiro on Roedean

In today's episode of BizNews Daybreak, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a "game of two halves" State of the Nation Address—promising a R1 trillion infrastructure drive while admitting water has replaced electricity as South Africa’s newest crisis. We dissect his branding of mining as a "sunrise industry" that just continues sliding into darkness despite the country sitting on R40 trillion in mineral reserves.



Plus:

Political Earthquake: The Patriotic Alliance surges in George, snatching a key stronghold by giving the Democratic Alliance another bruising, taking its head-to-head score to four from four in the by-elections.



School Scandal: An emotional David Shapiro weighs in on Roedean School's refusal to play tennis against its Jewish counterpart, King David, sparking fierce debate about antisemitism and politics in sport.



Market Moves: Gold breaks $5,000, the Rand strengthens, and Sasol jumps 7%.