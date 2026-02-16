BN Daybreak Mon 16 Feb: SANDF’s dangerous Cape Flats admission; China trade deal ‘nonsense’; Hungary sex tape blackmail
In today’s episode, retired US Colonel Chris Wyatt delivers a withering critique of the SANDF’s deployment to the Cape Flats, labelling it a “dangerous admission of failure” by a government kicking the can down the road. Trade expert Donald MacKay pours cold water on the proposed SA-China trade framework being hyped up by Pretoria, explaining why the math simply doesn’t add up for South African exporters. Plus, a sordid sex-tape blackmail scandal rocks Hungary’s election race; US Secretary of State Marco Rubio navigates the "new Cold War" in Europe; the historic City of London name Schroders is snapped up by US giant Nuveen; and more.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here