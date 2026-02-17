BN Daybreak Tues 17 Feb: DA’s “Perilous Moment”; Motsepe Steps Back; AI Panic Rattles Wall St
Frans Cronje analyses the DA's high-stakes future following John Steenhuisen’s exit; Patrice Motsepe retires as ARM executive chair; and the WeBuyCars founders move to take RMBH private. Plus, Telkom and AECI surge on turnaround results, the final chapter for Tongaat Hulett, and how an obscure AI white paper triggered a massive sell-off in US logistics stocks.
