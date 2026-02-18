BN Daybreak Wed 18 Feb: Water wars, MTN’s $2.2bn mega-deal; Blue Label’s power play
South Africa’s water crisis is becoming the new electricity crisis – with Joburg losing nearly half its supply to leaks. We unpack the DA’s urgent warning. Meanwhile, corporate SA makes bold moves: MTN announces a massive all-cash deal to control its African towers, and Blue Label Telecoms gets the green light to broker electricity. Plus, the 'fatal mistake' that sank Tongaat Hulett.
