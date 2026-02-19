BN Daybreak Thurs 19 Feb: Vale Clem Sunter; Fed’s “hawkish” shock; Zuck on trial; and who really took power in 1994

South Africa mourns a visionary: The Fox has left the building.



In today's episode of BizNews Daybreak, Alec Hogg pays tribute to Clem Sunter, the legendary futurist who mapped South Africa’s transition to democracy. We revisit a prescient warning he issued in 2020: that a developing nation cannot prioritize the "Green Flag" of climate change at the expense of its economic survival and entrepreneurs.



Also in this episode:

The Fed's Hawkish Reality Check: Global markets are on edge after the release of the Federal Reserve's January minutes. With the battle against inflation stalled, officials warn that interest rate cuts aren't guaranteed—and hikes might even be back on the table.



Social Media’s “Big Tobacco” Moment: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes the stand in a watershed trial accused of designing platforms to addict children. Bloomberg’s Kurt Wagner explains why this legal battle is an existential threat to the tech giant's business model.



Challenging History: Political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki offers a provocative take on 1994, arguing that the real power shift wasn't to the ANC, but to an alliance of the African middle class and organized labor—who remain the state's true beneficiaries today.