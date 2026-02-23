BN Daybreak Mon 23 Feb: Impact on SA exporters after Trump’s Tariffs blocked; US v Iran latest; Warning for Ramaphosa
Massive global shifts set the tone for the week. In today's BizNews Daybreak, Alec Hogg unpacks implications for those selling into the world's biggest market - and specifically South Africans companies - after the US Supreme Court's decision to halt President Trump's controversial tariffs; update on the oil price which is hopping on military tensions between the US and Iran; another Anthropic innovation sparks a further stage in the Software Apocalpse; a clear warning to the SA government on handling the new US Ambassador, Brent Bozell III; and how CityMender SA, built by a 23-year-old student, is tracking service delivery issues across 25 municipalities.
