BN Daybreak: Nvidia results; Budget breakdown; Epstein saga; Anthropic and AI safety; Kganyago
Today’s BN Daybreak spans the AI trade after Nvidia’s latest numbers, fresh twists in the Epstein story, and a major shift at Anthropic as government and competitive pressures mount. We then turn local with Alec Hogg’s “good news” Budget read — before closing with SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago on the market impact of South Africa’s inflation-target changes.
