BN Daybreak Fri 27 Feb - Enoch attacks "neo-liberal" labellers; Chip Wars author on AI impact; Deutsche Epstein shame

In today’s episode of BizNews Daybreak for Friday, 27th February 2026, Alec Hogg unpacks the latest market movements and geopolitical shifts you need to win the day.

Here is what is on the agenda for today:



Market Movements: The Rand is holding steady at R15.90 to the US Dollar, alongside a solid gold price, while Wall Street experienced a bumpy overnight session, with tech giants like Nvidia and ASML taking a hit.



Local Post-Budget Winners: Nedbank and Discovery shares jumped 8% following the budget, while traders also favoured HCI and Lewis.



Offshore Limits Doubled: Great news for offshore investors, as the budget revealed the single discretionary allowance has doubled to R2 million, allowing married couples to move R4 million abroad annually without SARS tax clearance delays.



Post-Budget Breakfast Insights: Alec shares exclusive audio from the Brand SA/Treasury breakfast featuring Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana discussing structural reforms and his take on "neo-liberals".



Netflix Surges: Netflix shares jumped 9% after hours following the company's decision to withdraw from its bid to acquire Warner Bros.



The Global Chip War: A deep dive into the semiconductor industry with Tufts University professor and Chip Wars author Chris Miller, exploring the world's heavy reliance on Taiwan.



Banking Red Flags: The FT News Briefing reveals how Deutsche Bank ignored glaring compliance issues to secure business from Jeffrey Epstein back in 2013.