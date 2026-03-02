BN Daybreak Mon 2 Mar: Global markets reel as US/Israel war against Iran escalates
We are waking up to a world significantly shifted by an unprecedented military escalation in the Middle East. In this morning's episode of BizNews Daybreak, Alec Hogg breaks down the immediate geopolitical and economic fallout of the United States and Israel launching direct military operations against the Islamic Republic of Iran.
In this episode, we cover:
The Frontlines: The timeline of the rapid escalation, including the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Hezbollah's retaliatory missile strikes into Israel, and the barrage of US and Israeli strikes on Beirut.
Market Shockwaves: How global financial markets are aggressively de-risking. Asian and Australian markets opened broadly lower, while safe-haven assets are surging, with gold jumping $150 to $5,370 an ounce.
The Local Impact: What this means for South Africans, including warnings of skyrocketing fuel prices as crude oil surges 7% to over $70 a barrel, and the Rand weakening to over R16 against the US Dollar.
Regional Instability: The terrifying reality for civilians in the Gulf, as intercepted missile debris damages infrastructure in traditionally stable hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Looking Ahead: A preview of our upcoming interview with South African-Iranian economist Iraj Abedian, and an announcement regarding 50 newly released tickets for next week's BizNews Conference in Hermanus where the focus shifts to Opportunities in Dangerous Times.
