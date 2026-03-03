BN Daybreak Tues 3 Mar: US-Iran conflict sends oil soaring; Pretoria on wrong side of history; Berkshire shock reverse
In today's BizNews Daybreak: Global markets are reacting violently to the escalating US military offensive against Iran, sending shockwaves through energy and commodity sectors. Locally, a major legal victory has upended the South African government's healthcare plans.
Key highlights from this episode:
Markets & Commodities: Brent crude oil has spiked $10 a barrel (a 16% jump in Rand terms) as the Strait of Hormuz faces potential closure, while gold has surged to an all-time high of over $5,380 an ounce.
Middle East Escalation: President Trump has vowed to continue the US military offensive to dismantle Iran's missile and naval capabilities, prompting JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon to warn that the conflict could trigger an inflation-driven economic downturn.
SA's Stance on Iran: Dr Iraj Abedian heavily criticised the South African government for aligning with the Iranian regime, calling it a moral misjudgment and an endorsement of a dictatorship that is "butchering" its youth.
NHI Halted: Business group Sakeliga's CEO comments on its massive High Court victory against the National Health Insurance (NHI) plan, effectively halting its implementation. He urges private healthcare businesses to resist state co-option.
Market Shocks: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway suffered a rare 5% drop following unusually poor quarterly results, shaking investor confidence.
