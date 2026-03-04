BN Daybreak Wed 4 Mar: Trump’s Iran strike rocks Rand; fallout grows from shocking armed business/farm invasion in KZN

It has been a wild 24 hours for the markets. In today’s BizNews Daybreak, host Alec Hogg breaks down the Rand's sudden plunge from R16.08 to 16.73 against the dollar and its partial recovery following Donald Trump's strike on Iran.

We cover the geopolitical fallout, including Trump's pledge to escort oil tankers in the Gulf (which helped markets recover from their worst levels), his sudden trade clash with Spain, and the anxiety gripping neighbouring Arab states.

Closer to home, we look into a deeply alarming incident in KwaZulu-Natal, where an armed mob of 50 people — including members of parliament and assault rifle-toting police — consciously trespassed and invaded the premises of Newcastle's largest employer, the supplier of national mineral water brand Thirsti and major commercial cattle farm.

Finally, Wall Street veteran John Rogers shares his perspective on market concentration and why he expects a shift away from mega-cap tech stocks.