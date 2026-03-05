BN Daybreak Thurs 5 Mar - Tech stocks, Bitcoin rally; Shocking Action Society crime survey; China’s new economic roadmap
Welcome to BizNews Daybreak with Alec Hogg—your essential morning update for Thursday, 5 March 2026.
In today's episode, we bring you the sharp, actionable news you need to stay ahead of the curve. Wall Street experienced a major rebound last night, driven largely by tech giants such as Palantir, Tesla, and Amazon. Meanwhile, Bitcoin continues its massive rally, surging over 7% to $72,500—a spike reportedly fueled by Iranian citizens utilising the cryptocurrency as a safe haven amidst the escalating war.
Also in today’s episode:
Global Conflict: The US Senate has voted down a resolution to halt President Trump's military campaign against Iran. We also share insights from Antony Blinken on how this sustained conflict could wear down America's munitions stockpiles.
A System in Crisis: Action Society unveils its first Criminal Justice Trust Indicator, revealing a dismal reality: a staggering 96% of South Africans no longer trust the country's criminal justice system.
Political Interference: We feature a shocking, firsthand account from the management at Normandien Farms, detailing how politicians and labour inspectors stormed their sawmill and shut down operations without providing proper documentation or valid hygiene reports.
Global & Local Investments: We cross over to Beijing for a breakdown of China’s 15th five-year plan and its adjusted economic growth targets. Plus, mining expert Peter Major weighs in on Anglo American's recent restructuring and discusses whether the stock is finally a buy.
Grab your coffee and tune in to get fully briefed for the day ahead!
