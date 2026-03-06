BN Daybreak Fri 6 Mar: SA braces for R8/Litre petrol shock amid Iran Conflict; Plus Trump vs. Tehran Succession
As the world grows more uncertain, clarity matters more than ever. BNC#8 brings together some of the smartest and most experienced minds to help you cut through the noise and navigate the turbulence with greater confidence. Tickets are selling out fast, with only 40 left. Don’t waste time, book your place at BNC#8 by clicking here or on the image below.
South Africans are facing an impending and massive R8-a-litre fuel price shock when prices are adjusted next month. This spike is a direct consequence of the prolonged war in Iran, which has driven the Rand cost of oil up by 40%, jumping from R954 to R1,328 a barrel.
The higher oil price - now above $80 a barrel from below $60 a week ago - is significantly impacting global inflation expectations, triggering nervous trading on Wall Street overnight.
Also in Today's Daybreak: Global and local markets are under pressure, with the JSE down 0.75%, mainly due to a 2.5% fall in resource stocks. The Rand opened at R16.60 against the US dollar. Gold and Bitcoin remain steady at $5,150 and $71,250, respectively.
SA's Geopolitical Tightrope: ANC Top Seven member Nomvula Mokonyane visited the Iranian Embassy in Pretoria to sign a condolence book for the assassinated Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Professor Edward Minnie discusses how this brings South Africa's delicate position on the war into sharp focus.
Iranian Succession & Trump: Donald Trump is insisting on being involved in the selection of the new Iranian leader and strongly opposes a "North Korean style" succession by the Ayatollah's son. However, the FT's Tehran correspondent reveals that Mojtaba Khamenei has already emerged as the leading candidate in highly confidential initial voting.
Investment Strategy Insights: Piet Viljoen discusses his worldwide flexible 'Cockroach' fund. He shares his protective strategy of holding a high exposure to previously inexpensive energy assets to guard against unpredictable global events. He also unpacks Warren Buffett's approach to geopolitics and explains his allocation to cryptocurrency.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here