BN Daybreak: Oil release; Bozell warns US patience is ‘running out’; Nyati on SA’s survival rate
Today’s Daybreak covers the IEA's historic proposal to release 182 million barrels of oil as "Operation Epic Fury" intensifies with over 5,000 US strikes inside Iran. From BNC#8, US Ambassador to South Africa Brent Bozell warns that American patience with South Africa is running out, while Eskom Chairman Mteto Nyati labels the nation’s 1.6% GDP projection a "survival rate" rather than true growth.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here