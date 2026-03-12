BN Daybreak: Rob Hersov and Dawie Roodt at BNC#8; SPR oil release; Meta deploying AI chips
In this morning’s episode, we lead with the Trump administration’s massive 172-million-barrel oil release as conflict in the Strait of Hormuz continues. From the BNC#8 stage, Rob Hersov delivers a blunt warning on South Africa’s geopolitical positioning, arguing the country has "chosen the losing side" in a reset world order. Dawie Roodt joins the conversation to explain why the Reserve Bank's shift to a 3% inflation target is sparking capital inflows and a stronger Rand. Plus, we look at Meta’s plan to deploy four generations of custom AI chips to challenge Nvidia’s dominance.
