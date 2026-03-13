BN Daybreak: Abedian on US-Iran conflict; Mashele’s SA reset plan; Endres warns growth still weak
The Trump administration has launched a second 301 tariff investigation. The probe will look to determine whether certain acts, policies and practices are unreasonable or discriminatory, and burden or restrict US commerce. From BNC#8, Prince Mashele calls for a new black–white political pact to rebuild South Africa, Iraj Abedian argues the West should side with the Iranian people rather than the regime, and John Endres warns that modest economic gains still leave the country stuck in a long-term low-growth trap.
