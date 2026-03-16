BN Daybreak Mon 16 Mar: Trump's Iran Ultimatum, Zille roasts Kunene & Tech as a "safe haven"?

Welcome to BizNews Daybreak with Alec Hogg.

In today's jam-packed Monday episode, we cover the latest overnight market movements, including gold soaring past $5,000 an ounce and Sasol's massive 17% jump in the past week (12% on Friday).

In this episode, we unpack:

Global Conflict: US President Donald Trump wants his NATO allies to join the war against Iran. We feature insights from Retired Colonel Joel Rayburn, who worked in the Trump Administration, on the severe military imbalance in the region.

Johannesburg Mayoral Race: A fiery debate over the future of Joburg was set between the DA's Helen Zille and the Patriotic Alliance's Kenny Kunene. There was just one problem: only Zille showed up. Listen to her unapologetic take on her opponent's disappearing act.

South African Economy: Economist Dawie Roodt is in typical truth-bombing form, arguing that an overpaid, 'parasitic' civil service is actively bankrupting South Africa.

Market Safe Havens: Could US tech stocks be a surprisingly safe bet right now?. The FT's Emily Herbert explains how the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has driven a rush to Silicon Valley.