BN Daybreak Tues 17 Mar: Trump puts Xi on hold; Backlash against Bozell attacks; Eskom Chair slams SA sham Non-Alignment
In today’s episode of BizNews Daybreak, Alec Hogg unpacks the escalating geopolitical tensions and local crises shaping global markets.
In this episode, we cover:
Global Conflict: US President Donald Trump has postponed his scheduled trip to Beijing due to the escalating war in Iran.
Geopolitics: The US is appealing to global allies, including China, to help secure the Strait of Hormuz.
SA Water Crisis: Cilliers Brink exposes the systemic failures that cause 50% of Johannesburg's municipal water to leak before reaching consumers.
Diplomatic Tightrope: Eskom Chairman Mteto Nyati calls for a move back to a truly non-aligned foreign policy stance.
Diplomatic Tightrope: Backlash after a constructive BNC#8 speech by the new US Ambassador, Brent Bozell, sparked manufactured outrage among local commentators.
Market Movements: WTI crude drops to $93.50 a barrel, while Bitcoin rallies near $74,500 and Gold holds steady just over $5,000 an ounce.
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