BN Daybreak Wed 18 Mar - Oil spikes on Iran's strikes; Mulder on coalitions; US missile defences falling fast
Welcome to BizNews Daybreak with Alec Hogg for Wednesday, March 18, 2026. In today’s episode, we dive into the shifting tectonic plates of global geopolitics, escalating tensions in the Middle East, and the hard realities of coalition governance in South Africa.
Today's Top Stories:
Middle East Tensions & Market Impact: Crude oil surges past $96 a barrel after Israel assassinates two senior Iranian security officials, including security chief Ali Larijani.
SA’s Political Future: Longest-serving MP Corné Mulder (FF+) delivers a hard truth about the ANC's inability to self-correct and explains why coalition governments are the unavoidable new reality for South Africa.
Global Security Warning: Tom Karako from CSIS warns that the US is rapidly depleting its missile defence interceptors, potentially leaving the Pacific and Taiwan vulnerable to Chinese expansionism.
Tech & Domestic Markets: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announces a renewed push to supply AI chips to China. Locally, the Rand strengthens to R16.66 against the Dollar, while Sasol shares jump 5% on the JSE.
US Hegemony: Rob Hersov offers a sobering reality check on global power dynamics, arguing that the US remains the ultimate centre of the geopolitical chessboard.
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