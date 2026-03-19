BN Daybreak Thurs 19 Mar: More market mayhem; Cy Jacobs, Rob Hersov; Prince Mashele; Saudi fretting
The Middle East is a powder keg. Following Israel’s latest airstrikes on Iranian targets, global stability appears to hang by a thread. Does this spell World War III? Or an opportunity for massive gains in commodities? In this episode of BizNews Daybreak, hedge fund heavyweight Cy Jacobs shares his contrarian strategy for profiting amid global chaos. We also hear from entrepreneur Rob Hersov on the “multi-polar” myth, Ahmed Al Omran on Saudi Arabia’s vulnerable oil wealth, and Prince Mashele with a blistering political plan to save South Africa from its own political demise. From global conflict to domestic turbulence, we break down what it all means for your money.
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