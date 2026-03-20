BN Daybreak Fri 20 Mar: R12 diesel, R8 petrol hike warning; IFP resurgent in KZN; US's $200bn Iran War bill
Buckle up, South Africa—a historic economic shock is heading straight for the petrol pumps. In today’s episode of BizNews Daybreak with Alec Hogg, we break down the perfect storm of geopolitical tensions and local pressures threatening your wallet, alongside the latest market and political shifts shaping the nation and the world.
In today's episode:
Historic Fuel Shock: South Africans are bracing for record fuel hikes, with current under-recoveries showing a R7.50-per-litre shortfall for petrol and a massive R12.25 shortfall for diesel.
Geopolitics & Energy Markets: The US is considering lifting sanctions on Iranian oil to suppress global prices, while major LNG liquefaction facilities face disruptive attacks.
The US Defence Surge: The Pentagon is seeking an additional $200 billion to rapidly scale up missile and munitions production, sparking a boom for defence contractors like Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.
The Great Wealth Exodus: Magnus Heystek reflects on the staggering R1.6 trillion that has legally left South Africa since offshore allowances were increased in 2015.
KZN Political Earthquake: The IFP claims decisive victories in three KwaZulu-Natal by-elections, while support for Jacob Zuma's MK Party falls and the ANC collapses dramatically.
Preparing from Dry Taps: Thirsty Water founder Rob Hoatson explains how the failure of local municipal water infrastructure created a booming bottled water industry.
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