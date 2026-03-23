BN Daybreak 23 March - Trump's Iran Ultimatum, Massive Fuel Price Hikes, & SA's 'Mafia State' Reality
Join Alec Hogg for today's edition of BizNews Daybreak to cut through the noise and get the essential global and local business news you need to start your week.
In this episode, we cover:
Global Tensions & Oil Shocks: US President Trump issues a strict ultimatum to Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz, sparking significant volatility in the oil market. Consequently, South Africans must brace for brutal fuel price hikes, with DME now calculating that the current under-recovery is R8.80 per litre for petrol and a massive R15.10 per litre for diesel.
Totalitarian Transformation? Sakeliga CEO Piet le Roux delivers a scathing critique of South Africa's BBBEE policies, arguing that the transformation framework is fundamentally totalitarian.
SA as a 'Mafia State': In the wake of rising organised crime and targeted assassinations, Jonathan Deal speaks out on the political manipulation of the SAPS and the grim reality that South Africa is increasingly operating as a mafia state.
Energy & Climate Narratives: At BNC#8 Nick Hudson took aim at the all-encompassing push for renewable energy in South Africa, characterising the climate crisis narrative as a "scam" orchestrated by global financial establishments.
Market Wrap: A quick look at the overnight markets, featuring a drop in gold prices and stagnant movement for Bitcoin.
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