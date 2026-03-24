BN Daybreak Tues 24 March - Markets rally, oil falls, gold bull dead; Apple's next CEO; Helen Zille on Joburg's Collapse
Welcome to BizNews Daybreak with Alec Hogg. In today's episode, we cover the overnight market shifts following a de-escalation in Middle East tensions and dive into the most pressing stories shaping the global and local landscape.
In this episode, we unpack:
Global Markets: US stocks rally and oil prices decline as President Trump postpones strikes against Iran's energy infrastructure. Meanwhile, gold's historic bull run looks to be over.
Tech Leadership: Apple appears to have a new CEO-elect. We look at John Ternus, the 50-year-old hardware genius poised to eventually succeed Tim Cook.
Johannesburg's Collapse: Helen Zille delivers a stark warning on Joburg's crumbling infrastructure, revealing that a staggering R300 billion is needed to fix a system crippled by soaring operational costs and political chaos.
Nuclear Secrets: Following a 60 Minutes investigation into an attempted heist of South Africa's highly-guarded enriched uranium at Pelindaba, energy expert Dr. Kelvin Kemm provides insight into the stockpile's extreme security.
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