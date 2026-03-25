BN Daybreak Wed 25 Mar - Fuel price hike quantified; Trump's 'gift' from Iran; Mashaba Fires Back at Zille, Hersov
In today's edition of BizNews Daybreak, Alec Hogg brings you the freshest overnight news and exclusive, fiery highlights directly from the BizNews Conference in Hermanus.
In This Episode:
BNC Drama Unfolds: ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba pulled no punches on the BNC#8 stage, firing back at Rob Hersov and DA federal chair Helen Zille. He fiercely defended his record as Johannesburg's mayor, addresses the "EFF mayor" allegations, and calls out political corruption.
SA Fuel Price Shock: Brace your wallets—South Africans are facing devastating fuel price hikes next week. Next week, petrol is set to soar by an effective R6 per litre (but still R3 below where the global price is), while diesel is heading for a R10 a litre hike, with at least another R5 to come in May.
SpaceX's Record-Breaking IPO: Elon Musk's SpaceX is reportedly targeting a June public listing, aiming to raise $75 billion at a staggering $1.25 trillion valuation.
US-Iran Diplomacy: US President Donald Trump signals potential peace negotiations with Iran, mentioning a high-value "present" related to the Strait of Hormuz. We hear expert analysis from heavy-hitting diplomats like former US Ambassador to Poland, Daniel Fried, and Middle East expert Ray Takeyh.
Market Wrap: A quick look at the overnight market dips, with the Nasdaq dropping 184 points, the Dow down 84 points, and the S&P 500 down 24 points, but markets are doing much better in Asia, with the Nikkei up almost 3% this morning.
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