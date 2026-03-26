BN Daybreak Thur 26 Mar - Plan to halve next week's petrol hike; Saints embrace Warriner; Zim abuse escalates
In this edition of BizNews Daybreak, Alec Hogg explores the DA's radical proposal to cut the fuel levy by 50%. Finance spokesperson Dr. Mark Burke details how to cover the resulting R6.5 billion shortfall without raising taxes or increasing debt.
Plus, we cover the surprising developments surrounding the Craig Warriner saga, unrest over the proposed lifetime presidency in Zimbabwe, and Wall Street's unexpected resilience.
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