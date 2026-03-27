BN Daybreak: Fri 27 Mar - Middle East troop surge; ANC support slips in by-elections; Record Wall Street payouts
In today’s episode: We lead with the shifting timeline for US strikes on Iranian energy sites as President Trump extends the deadline to April 6th, while the Pentagon prepares options for 10,000 additional troops. We also look at the home front where the ANC is losing ground in key by-elections to the Patriotic Alliance.
Rounding out the morning, we cover the record-breaking $49 billion Wall Street bonus pool and hear from Sean Peche and Piet Viljoen on the philosophy of investment survival.
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