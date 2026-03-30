BN Daybreak - Mon 30 Mar: Pentagon eyes Iran Ops; SA electoral reform; and the $10T Index revolution
This episode of BizNews Daybreak explores the Pentagon's preparations for ground operations in Iran as Houthi attacks drive up crude oil prices. We also examine Dr. Michael Louis’s fight for direct presidential elections in South Africa, Willem Els’s warning on how corruption and porous borders invite terrorist networks, and Anthony Ginsberg’s breakdown of the "indexing revolution" democratizing global investment
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