BN Daybreak - Tue 31 Mar: Oil shocks; Zille on Joburg’s rise; Endres’s growth warning; and China’s trade war
In this episode, we analyze the dramatic 4% spike in oil prices following an Iranian strike on a Kuwaiti tanker. Helen Zille discusses a "reverse migration" to Johannesburg as residents flee high coastal house prices, while John Endres warns that South Africa’s 1.1% GDP growth is merely "limping" due to a massive shortfall in fixed investment. Finally, we examine how China’s export controls on rare earth minerals are inflicting pain on the US manufacturing base.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here