BN Daybreak - Thu 2 Apr: Hersov on ANC; Mashele’s new politics; SpaceX IPO; $29bn Natie Kirsh sale
In today's BizNews Daybreak, SpaceX’s confidential IPO filing and Alec Hogg’s analysis of Natie Kirsh’s historic $29 billion Jetro sale. Outspoken entrepreneur Rob Hersov warns of national bankruptcy under the ANC’s current trajectory, while political analyst Prince Mashele calls for a new political project led by competent, ethical leaders to replace the current system. Plus the "icy conclusion" of the legendary Warren Buffett and Bill Gates partnership.
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