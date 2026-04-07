BN Daybreak - Tue 7 April 2026: Trump’s Iran ultimatum, Artemis II records, and SA “state-proofing”

In today's BizNews Daybreak we cover President Trump’s aggressive deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, threatening the total demolition of Iranian infrastructure.

While oil prices climb and the UN warns of international law violations, the Artemis II mission makes history by breaking space travel distance records.

Locally, experts debate "state-proofing" South Africa through private sector independence and examine how a permanent global "deep state" may be dictating domestic policy over elected officials.