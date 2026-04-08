BN Daybreak - Wed 8 Apr 2026: Trump delays Iran strikes, SA public service reform, and Cuba’s energy crisis

In today's BizNews Daybreak: President Trump agrees to a two-week ceasefire with Iran in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, delaying planned military strikes to allow for further negotiations.

Meanwhile, South Africa implements the Public Service Amendment Act to professionalise administration and curb political "cadre deployment".

Plus, Ian Cameron gives his take on the "kill the boer" chant controversy, Cuba’s reliance on Chinese solar power amid a US oil blockade, and growing legal chaos in global energy markets.