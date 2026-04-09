BN Daybreak - Thu 9 Apr 2026: Fragile Iran ceasefire, Hormuz uncertainty, and SA’s opaque billions
In today's BizNews Daybreak: A fragile two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran faces immediate strain as conflicting reports emerge regarding shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and the exclusion of Hezbollah from the deal.
Meanwhile, President Trump has voiced sharp criticism of NATO’s performance during the conflict.
Locally, concerns mount over South Africa’s 40 "transformation funds," with experts warning of a lack of oversight for billions in taxpayer-funded disbursements.
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