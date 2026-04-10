BN Daybreak - Fri 10 Apr 2026: US-Iran peace talks, Ginsberg and Wyatt on US-SA relations/trade, and a thawing Rand
Today’s BizNews Daybreak unpacks a fragile US-Iran ceasefire ahead of pivotal peace talks in Pakistan, with Donald Trump warning Tehran against disrupting Strait of Hormuz shipping.
Regional tensions persist as Israeli strikes hit Lebanon, while Anthropic’s “Mythos” model raises fresh cyber risk concerns.
At home, the Rand rallied after talks between Cyril Ramaphosa and US Ambassador Brent Bozell - though deeper diplomatic strains remain.
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