BN Daybreak - Mon 13 Apr 2026: US Naval blockade; Heystek on SA property; and SAPS promotion crisis
In this episode, we examine the global fallout of a US naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on oil prices and growth. Locally, Magnus Heystek discusses the "invisible" collapse of South African middle-class wealth through property devaluation. We also explore the disconnect in municipal rates, the effects of employment equity on police recruitment, and a controversial new perspective on the Chris Hani assassination.
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