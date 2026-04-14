BN Daybreak: New DA Leader outlines vision; SA energy gap; Knysna on the brink; Hungary election
In today's BizNews Daybreak: The US and Iran are seeking a fresh round of face-to-face negotiations in Islamabad to secure a long-term ceasefire before current agreements expire. In tech, Amazon is in advanced talks to acquire Globalstar, potentially accelerating its satellite network competition with SpaceX. Internationally, Peter Magyar’s landslide victory in Hungary signals a dramatic pivot toward the European Union. Locally, DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis emphasizes law and order as the foundation for economic growth while Alec Hogg warn South Africa is fumbling a massive gas opportunity.
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