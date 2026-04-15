BN Daybreak - Wed 15 Apr 2026: DA’s growth strategy; Meta’s AI chips; Roubini warns of stagflation
In today's BizNews Daybreak, we dive into the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the looming threat of renewed trade tariffs. We explore massive tech moves, from Meta’s multi-billion-dollar AI chip partnership with Broadcom to Amazon’s $11.6 billion acquisition of Globalstar. Locally, we hear from DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis on ANC succession risks, while economist Nouriel Roubini warns that escalating Middle East tensions could trigger 1970s-style stagflation.
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