BN Daybreak - Thu 16 Apr 2026: Iran ceasefire hopes lift markets; SA envoy move shifts US narrative; AI chip boom
In today's BizNews Daybreak, we explore the potential extension of the US-Iran ceasefire, a development that has already propelled the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record-breaking highs. We dive into the CFTC’s investigation into suspicious oil futures trades and discuss an executive shakeup at Ford. We also take a look at South Africa’s shifting diplomatic strategy with Roelf Meyer’s appointment as special envoy, alongside expert analysis on ASML’s critical role in the AI boom and the recent cooling of the luxury market for brands like Hermès.
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