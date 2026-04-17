BN Daybreak - Fri 17 Apr 2026: Iran's strategy; Mining syndicates; China shock warning; Netflix tumbles
In today's BizNews Daybreak, we dive into President Trump’s announcement of a ten-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, alongside hints of a potential deal with Iran during upcoming talks in Pakistan.
We analyze the grim reality of illegal mining, where heavily armed syndicates are causing massive environmental damage and poisoning water systems with mercury and cyanide.
We also examine Netflix’s 8% share slide following disappointing earnings, the US government’s rollout of Anthropic’s "Mythos" AI model for federal agencies, and the looming economic threat of a "second China shock" driven by massive state subsidies.
Finally, South Africa’s Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson outlines a radical shift toward managing the state’s vast property portfolio as a commercial asset management business.
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