BN Daybreak - Mon 20 April 2026: US-Iran ship seizure, BEE policy under fire, and SA’s housingbacklog solutions
In today's BizNews Daybreak, tensions reach a breaking point as the US Navy seizes an Iranian vessel, threatening a fragile ceasefire set to expire Tuesday. While global markets remain resilient with the S&P 500 hitting record highs, the UAE is seeking a financial backstop to prevent economic contagion.
Plus, Solidarity’s Dirk Hermann discusses the "perfect storm" facing South Africa’s BEE policy, and architect Wandile Mthiyane argues that decentralized strategies are the key to solving the nation's 2.5 million home backlog.
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