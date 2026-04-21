BN Daybreak - 21 Apr 2026: Apple’s new CEO; Trump’s Iran ultimatum; Amazon’s AI expansion; Deepfake scam
In today's BizNews Daybreak episode, Apple names John Ternus as CEO while Tim Cook moves to Executive Chairman. Political tensions rise as President Trump threatens to end the Iran ceasefire, impacting crude oil prices and global markets.
Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos secures billions for "Project Prometheus" and Amazon ramps up its Anthropic investment.
Plus, we expose a sophisticated South African AI scam and marvel at autonomous robots shattering human records in Beijing.
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